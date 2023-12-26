Kessler Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.37. 457,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,606,779. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.37.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. HSBC began coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

