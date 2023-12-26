Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 276,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at $691,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,304.1% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 74,529 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $72.32. 497,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,545. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $96.16.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

