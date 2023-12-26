Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Bought by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 420.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $710,583.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMS. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.88.

Shares of NYSE WMS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.80. 57,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.02 and a 52 week high of $143.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.74. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $780.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.36 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 16.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

