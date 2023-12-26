Kessler Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Kessler Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Timken by 47.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Timken by 50.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 1.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 188,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TKR traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,396. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.43. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $95.08. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TKR. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.44.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

