Epiq Partners LLC Sells 1,180 Shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP)

Epiq Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF makes up about 1.8% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Epiq Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOUP. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 152.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 86,731 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $289,000.

Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA LOUP traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557. Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.26. The company has a market cap of $46.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.37.

About Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF

The Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (LOUP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Loup Frontier Tech index. The fund tracks an index of developed- and emerging-market stocks that are influencing the future of technology. Holdings are selected by fundamental criteria and equally weighted in two tiers.

