Epiq Partners LLC Buys 227 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Epiq Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $6,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,333,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 31.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,765,000 after acquiring an additional 50,501 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 465.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 62.9% in the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 68,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after buying an additional 26,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,547. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.05 and a fifty-two week high of $274.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.32. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

