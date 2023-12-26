Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on January 8th

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, January 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Ameris Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. Ameris Bancorp has a payout ratio of 13.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to earn $4.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABCB traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.48. 49,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,505. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.33 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $393.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 5.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABCB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Stories

