Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.345 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Four Corners Property Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Four Corners Property Trust has a payout ratio of 130.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.7%.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

FCPT traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.48. The company had a trading volume of 53,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,888. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.97. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FCPT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $198,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,534,168.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $198,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,534,168.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Hansen bought 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $107,613.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $57,611. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,072,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 66,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.