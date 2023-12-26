Spin Master Corp. (TOY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on January 12th

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
TSE:TOY traded up C$0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$35.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,276. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$31.51 and a 12-month high of C$39.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.82.
Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C$0.48. Spin Master had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of C$952.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$970.92 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 3.2130518 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.95, for a total value of C$163,935.37. In other news, Senior Officer Jeremy Don Tucker sold 8,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.73, for a total transaction of C$296,452.97. Also, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.95, for a total value of C$163,935.37. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,237 shares of company stock worth $648,456. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.
