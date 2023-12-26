Spin Master Corp. (TOY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on January 12th

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Spin Master Stock Performance

TSE:TOY traded up C$0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$35.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,276. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$31.51 and a 12-month high of C$39.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.82.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C$0.48. Spin Master had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of C$952.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$970.92 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 3.2130518 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TOY shares. CIBC decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.19.

Insider Activity at Spin Master

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.95, for a total value of C$163,935.37. In other news, Senior Officer Jeremy Don Tucker sold 8,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.73, for a total transaction of C$296,452.97. Also, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.95, for a total value of C$163,935.37. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,237 shares of company stock worth $648,456. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

Featured Articles

