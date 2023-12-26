Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $2.89 Million Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 20,626 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 49.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 65,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 21,885 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CIBR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.08. 40,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,931. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $54.47. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.68.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

