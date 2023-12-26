First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,629 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,735,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,824,000 after buying an additional 280,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,765,000 after purchasing an additional 93,954 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,390,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,375,000 after purchasing an additional 135,686 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,954,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,532,000 after purchasing an additional 159,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,887,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.59. 28,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,891. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $69.70 and a one year high of $80.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4313 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

