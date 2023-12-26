Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.71% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 2,194,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,354,000 after purchasing an additional 235,676 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,991,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,149,000 after purchasing an additional 265,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 171.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,297,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,333,000 after purchasing an additional 820,173 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,854,000 after purchasing an additional 275,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,013,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,026,000 after purchasing an additional 64,048 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGUS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.36. 59,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,788. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.