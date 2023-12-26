Cambridge Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP – Free Report) by 180.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,870 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned 0.65% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 622.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 17,654 shares in the last quarter.

BATS XSEP traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $35.81. 7,663 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.33.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September (XSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

