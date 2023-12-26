Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 100 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.42.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.47. 20,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,577. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.63 and a 1-year high of $320.90.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 10,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 659,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,461,884.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

