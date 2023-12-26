Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SSYS

Stratasys Stock Up 11.5 %

Stratasys stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.62. 1,259,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,502. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $162.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.72 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. Analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,883,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,968 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,394,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,206,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,760,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.