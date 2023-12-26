ARK Investment Management LLC Buys 93,828 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,132,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,828 shares during the quarter. Twilio comprises approximately 3.2% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $417,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1,644.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 328.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $366,722.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,697,616.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,337 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $366,722.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,697,616.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,014,221 shares of company stock worth $3,664,279 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,212. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.39.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.73.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

