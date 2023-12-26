Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Position Lifted by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,887,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 160,179 shares during the period. Block makes up approximately 3.7% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 1.78% of Block worth $481,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tobam raised its stake in Block by 885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Block by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Block by 222.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. CLSA upgraded Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Block in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.43.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $192,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,330 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $294,666.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,297 shares in the company, valued at $16,518,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $192,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and have sold 33,064 shares valued at $1,819,537. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.71. 2,275,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,500,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of -164.13 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.49. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

