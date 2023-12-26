DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) is ARK Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,627,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,432,611 shares during the quarter. DraftKings makes up about 3.3% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 1.71% of DraftKings worth $430,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in DraftKings by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,692,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,351,610. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.72. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.26 million. Analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $5,422,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,811,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,325,725.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,654.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $5,422,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,811,351 shares in the company, valued at $103,325,725.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,408,800 shares of company stock valued at $87,716,006. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DKNG. Argus raised their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

