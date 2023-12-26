1,863 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Acquired by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 3,825.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 21.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 15.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.05. 100,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,318,671. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $136.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.99. The company has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

