ARK Investment Management LLC Has $796.12 Million Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,603,564 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,518,317 shares during the period. Coinbase Global accounts for approximately 6.1% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 4.47% of Coinbase Global worth $796,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Touchstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 57,583 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,289 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COIN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,535,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,306,173. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.64. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $178.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $85,119.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,558 shares in the company, valued at $784,881.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $184,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $85,119.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,881.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 564,364 shares of company stock worth $74,261,532. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

