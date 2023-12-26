First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Holdings Decreased by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EQ LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. EQ LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

