Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2023

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVFree Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,041 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.1% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $69.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.