Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,041 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.1% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $69.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

