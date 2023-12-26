ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for about 0.7% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

NYSE OKE opened at $70.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

