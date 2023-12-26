Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Buys 422 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDC. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Belden in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Belden by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Belden by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In other news, SVP Leah Tate purchased 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $100,021.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,820.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Belden from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Belden in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Fox Advisors cut Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.60.

Belden Stock Up 0.9 %

BDC stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.35. The company had a trading volume of 20,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.19. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $99.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $626.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.16%. Analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.24%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

