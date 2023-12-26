ARK Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,477,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458,541 shares during the quarter. Unity Software comprises approximately 2.8% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 2.99% of Unity Software worth $360,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Unity Software by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U traded up $1.84 on Tuesday, hitting $41.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,788,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,330,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.14.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. The company had revenue of $544.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. Analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on U shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 643,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $16,193,497.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,451,851 shares in the company, valued at $212,733,089.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Helgason sold 643,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $16,193,497.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,451,851 shares in the company, valued at $212,733,089.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $6,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,200,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,117,585.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 993,943 shares of company stock worth $28,486,997 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

