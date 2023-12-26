ARK Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,973,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655,333 shares during the period. Roblox makes up about 2.7% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 2.11% of Roblox worth $346,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after buying an additional 39,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 949.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after buying an additional 226,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 35,412 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $177,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,181,050.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $258,739.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,838,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,488,592.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $177,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,181,050.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,093 shares of company stock worth $7,387,069. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBLX traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,773,321. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $47.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.66.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The firm had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on RBLX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

