ARK Investment Management LLC Has $325.13 Million Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,163,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,329 shares during the period. CRISPR Therapeutics makes up 2.5% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $325,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRSP. CWM LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 101.8% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,726.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRSP stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,206. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.72. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $76.97.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.24) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CRSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.39.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

