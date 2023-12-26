ARK Investment Management LLC Has $314.58 Million Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,948,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,698 shares during the period. Intellia Therapeutics comprises about 2.4% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 11.24% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $314,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 28.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ NTLA traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $31.79. 278,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,633. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $34.91. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $47.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.14. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.49% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $157.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.70.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

Featured Stories

