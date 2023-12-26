ARK Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,200,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,716 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 8.16% of Verve Therapeutics worth $68,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VERV. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 46.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 36,652 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 260.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 15,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 107.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERV stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.75. 187,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,197. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 2,528.19%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million. Verve Therapeutics’s revenue was up 244.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VERV. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

