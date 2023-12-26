ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases 401,296 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,783,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,296 shares during the period. Beam Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.6% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 11.09% of Beam Therapeutics worth $211,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BEAM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.46. 347,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,832. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.60. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $50.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 384.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

BEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $64,477.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,270.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

