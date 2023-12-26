Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Position Trimmed by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,593,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 234,700 shares during the quarter. Veracyte makes up 1.3% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 10.44% of Veracyte worth $169,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Veracyte by 1,384.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 72,104 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veracyte by 36.4% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 46,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after buying an additional 35,206 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.78. The stock had a trading volume of 63,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,793. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.01. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $30.52.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $90.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.78 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. On average, analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Veracyte from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

