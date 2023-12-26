ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires 250,614 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,422,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,614 shares during the quarter. Teradyne makes up approximately 1.1% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $142,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 172.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3,462.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,847 shares of company stock valued at $390,927 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.55.

Teradyne Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.13. 209,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,598. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.00.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

