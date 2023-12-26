ARK Investment Management LLC Has $94.11 Million Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,265,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,012,925 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 4.89% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $94,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,115,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 594,405 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,878,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,623,000 after purchasing an additional 128,375 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 122,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 22,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 34,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KTOS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,932. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $21.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.27.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $274.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.91 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $118,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,630,973.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $118,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 333,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,630,973.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,777. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

