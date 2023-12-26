ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 5,721 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,721 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of MercadoLibre worth $48,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 19.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 33.1% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MELI. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,706.07.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $6.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,582.46. The stock had a trading volume of 32,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,511. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,449.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,324.33. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $815.85 and a 52 week high of $1,660.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

