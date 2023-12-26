JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.26

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.26 and last traded at $50.23, with a volume of 316380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.16.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.13.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.4221 dividend. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
