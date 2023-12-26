JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.26

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.26 and last traded at $50.23, with a volume of 316380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.16.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.13.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.4221 dividend. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

