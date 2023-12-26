ARK Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 536,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 63,963 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $59,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 24.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,136,000 after buying an additional 266,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,412,000 after purchasing an additional 192,305 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,640,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 377.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 113,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.72. 24,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.79. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.04 and a 1 year high of $143.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.30.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.35. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.91 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of AeroVironment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

