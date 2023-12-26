Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.58

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.58 and last traded at $65.43, with a volume of 88920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.34.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FAST. StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 70.35%.

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $1,204,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,929 shares in the company, valued at $17,035,155.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,162. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

