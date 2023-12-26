ARK Investment Management LLC Has $87.56 Million Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,924,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,733 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Iridium Communications worth $87,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,635,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,774,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,786,000 after purchasing an additional 213,935 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,722,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,381,000 after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,120,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,217,000 after purchasing an additional 110,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,157,000 after purchasing an additional 195,093 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.01 per share, with a total value of $1,036,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,162,813.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,867. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.64. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -288.87%.

Iridium Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.