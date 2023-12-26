ARK Investment Management LLC Buys 288,777 Shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,983,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,777 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 6.90% of SomaLogic worth $31,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SomaLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SomaLogic by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in SomaLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in SomaLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in SomaLogic during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

SLGC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 511,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,670. SomaLogic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27.

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. SomaLogic had a negative net margin of 159.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SomaLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.30 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of SomaLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.26.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for its cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

