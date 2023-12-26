Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Purchased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 429,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,258 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Cloudflare worth $27,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 85,228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,676,741 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 56.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560,273 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $124,592,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NET. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Susquehanna began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.81.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 4,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $372,720.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,627,551 shares in the company, valued at $141,206,324.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 4,296 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $372,720.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,627,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,206,324.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 211,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total transaction of $15,477,942.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,325 shares in the company, valued at $462,800.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 832,740 shares of company stock valued at $58,844,246 in the last ninety days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE:NET traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.73. The stock had a trading volume of 268,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569,175. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.23 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.