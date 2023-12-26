ARK Investment Management LLC Has $22.48 Million Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Elbit Systems worth $22,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 219.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 65,709 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 24.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems Stock Down 1.7 %

Elbit Systems stock traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,978. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $162.01 and a 12 month high of $225.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.06). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.