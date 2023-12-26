908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Shares Acquired by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,013,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,555 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 12.41% of 908 Devices worth $26,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MASS. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 908 Devices during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 908 Devices by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 36,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in 908 Devices by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in 908 Devices by 1,732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 326,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 908 Devices news, insider Christopher D. Brown sold 7,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $67,146.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 890,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,085,830.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christopher D. Brown sold 7,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $67,214.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 877,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,006,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher D. Brown sold 7,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $67,146.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 890,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,085,830.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,345 shares of company stock worth $185,027. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Stock Performance

Shares of MASS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 18,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,270. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 81.57% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $14.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

908 Devices Profile

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; Maven and Trace C2, an online device for bioprocess monitoring and control; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

Featured Stories

