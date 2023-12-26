ARK Investment Management LLC Has $28.52 Million Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,127 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $28,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Incyte by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Incyte by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 1,458.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.61. The company had a trading volume of 121,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,174. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $919.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

