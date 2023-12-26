ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases 679,672 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,942,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679,672 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 12.34% of Invitae worth $19,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longitude Cayman Ltd. lifted its position in Invitae by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 600,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 29.5% in the second quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 80,650 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Invitae by 12.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,588,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 179,611 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invitae by 349.9% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 39,611 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invitae by 6.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 356,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVTA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.69. 2,428,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,981,666. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Invitae had a negative net margin of 299.14% and a negative return on equity of 6,100.71%. The firm had revenue of $121.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.03 million. Research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVTA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Invitae from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

