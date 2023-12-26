ARK Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,765,122 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 981,368 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of 2U worth $24,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 2U during the 4th quarter valued at $9,215,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the first quarter valued at about $9,977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in 2U by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,739,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,476 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in 2U during the 4th quarter worth about $4,000,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in 2U by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,415,000 after purchasing an additional 519,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU remained flat at $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. 384,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,380. 2U, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.34 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 30.98%. On average, analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 2U from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded 2U from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.30 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barrington Research cut 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

