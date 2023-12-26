ARK Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,428,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493,565 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Velo3D worth $20,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Velo3D in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Velo3D in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Velo3D in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Velo3D in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Velo3D in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VLD traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,528,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,312. Velo3D, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52.

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Velo3D had a negative return on equity of 70.70% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $24.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.01 million.

In other news, CEO Benyamin Buller sold 69,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $78,193.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,192,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,830.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Renette Youssef sold 82,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $85,613.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 88,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,415.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benyamin Buller sold 69,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $78,193.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,192,706 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,830.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,480 shares of company stock worth $210,472 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

