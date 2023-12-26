ARK Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,793,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,511 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Blade Air Mobility worth $17,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 17,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $56,330.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,264,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,391,876.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 17,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $56,330.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,264,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,391,876.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Affeldt acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 179,311 shares of company stock valued at $513,067 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility Price Performance

About Blade Air Mobility

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $3.46. 293,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,794. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $5.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

