Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Holdings Raised by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Marion Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Marion Wealth Management owned 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $219.58. 30,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,358. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $176.00 and a twelve month high of $219.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.