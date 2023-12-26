iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 2.1% of Marion Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.00. 253,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,209. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.69 and its 200-day moving average is $140.47. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $157.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

