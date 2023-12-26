Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Acquired by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 415.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,792 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Marion Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Marion Wealth Management owned about 0.08% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRF. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 435.5% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,087,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,876,000 after buying an additional 4,137,312 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 391.9% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,161,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,793,000 after buying an additional 1,722,424 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 413.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 562,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,883,000 after buying an additional 452,641 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 383.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 482,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,795,000 after purchasing an additional 382,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 388.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 318,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 253,345 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PRF traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $35.16. The stock had a trading volume of 47,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,065. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.59. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $35.18.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

